Chance for charities to get involved in carnival

Town hall bosses are calling for charities to get involved in next year’s Douglsa carnival.

The carnival takes place on Sunday, July 16, the fourth year in its recently-revived history.

Douglas Carnival 2016 - the carnival parade, featuring floats, guests, dancers and entertainment

Regeneration and community chairman Stephen Pitts said: ‘Douglas Carnival has become one of the island’s most popular and eagerly anticipated events, thanks in no small measure to those officers and staff of the council who go to great lengths to ensure the carnival is successful. It is also a great way for charities to showcase their work and promote their campaigns with the support of the council’s PR and marketing services.’

Proposals should be submitted by January 31 to Oliver Cheshire, by calling 696304 or emailing ocheshire@douglas.gov.im