Chance to see Manannan trophy

A trophy in the form of the Manx god Manannan is on show at the House of Manannan until January.

Awarded each year, ‘Reih Bleeaney Vanannan’ or ‘Manannan’s Choice of the Year’ is a cultural award made by Culture Vannin to an individual or group who has made the greatest contribution to the island’s cultural heritage.

The nominees come from a wide variety of backgrounds, working to promote and support language, literature, art, music, dance, history, education and the environment, and much more.

For 2016, the trophy was awarded posthumously to two cultural champions, Bernard Caine and John Kennaugh.

The trophy is displayed at the House of Manannan with the permission of Manx National Heritage and at the request of the Caine family, recognising Bernard Caine’s roles as one-time chairman of the trustees of the Manx Museum and National Trust, and president of Yn Cheshaght Ghailckagh, the Manx Language Society.

Bernard Caine and John Kennaugh were frequently to be seen working side by side at the heart of our community. Appreciated performers with a deep knowledge of all things Manx, they shared their love of the island, its history, landscape and culture freely.

Heritage site manager at the House of Manannan Suzie Walker said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Manannan to Peel – he is looking magnificent in a special display cabinet in the entrance hall.

‘It is a fitting tribute to two giants of the cultural community that everyone has the chance to see their award.’

The trophy was designed by Eric Austwick and consists of the figure of the sea-god Manannan standing on a piece of Pooilvaaish marble.

It also contains traces of quartz from South Barrule, one of Manannan’s fortresses, and a brooch of Laxey silver presented by Mona Douglas.