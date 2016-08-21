Chapel’s pipe organ has future in Ireland

An antique musical instrument threatened with destruction has been saved - by a church in Ireland.

The ancient organ at Croit-e-Caley Methodist church looked set to be scrapped after the building was sold and, despite being offered to any other interested parties around the island, was left unclaimed.

But now it is making the journey across the Irish Sea to be installed in St Michael’s Church of Ireland at Aghold, in County Wicklow.

The dismantling has been done by Irish organ builder Stephen Adams and his wife Noelle and they will clean and renovate the instrument at his workshop in Carlow, before it is installed next month.

Isle of Man organ builder Peter Jones, who has maintained the instrument for many years said: ‘I understand the plan is to have it completed in time for the church’s 300th anniversary in September.’

The move to Southern Ireland will not be the organ’s first relocation: it was originally installed in Mount Tabor church in Port St Mary but it was taken and rebuilt at Coit-e-Caley when the American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie gave funding for a bigger organ at Mount Tabor in the early part of the 20th century.

The organ at Croit e Caley Methodist Chapel in Colby, which is in search of a good home as the building has been sold

Mr Jones added: ‘Whilst it is a great pity not to have kept it on the Isle of Man, it is being saved and will serve a useful role elsewhere.

‘Stephen Adams is well-used to this kind of work having saved around 20 small organs like this, finding them new homes.

‘He is an organist himself and is doing this work for expenses-only, as St Michael’s is one church in a group to which he belongs. So it’s an unusual situation which seems to be working out for the best, even though it is a shame to lose the organ to the Isle of Man.’

For a time the future of the organ, which had provided the musical backdrop to countless services and concerts over the years, was in doubt after the closure of the chapel in 2014 and subsequent sale of the building.

As a last attempt to save it, the instrument was offered to any interested party or organisation that could give it a good home. A major stumbling block could have been the cost of dismantling the organ and reassembling it elsewhere, which was estimated at around £4,000.

However, an anonymous benfactor had offered to do the work for nothing. Despite this, there were initially no takers and it was feared the organ would be scrapped, or at least dismantled and put into indefinite storage.

In April, there was a glimmer of hope when it was thought the organ may find a new home in St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Peel but this subsequently came to nothing.

The church declined to have the organ given to them and the offer of funding for the dismantling and reassembling of the organ was later withdrawn when the sponsor had to pull out. Once again, the organ was left with no funding and no home to go to.

A further plea was made at that stage for a new home for the instrument and new sponsorship to help with the cost of relocating it.

Mr Jones said the Croit-e-Caley organ was built by Henry William Hewitt of Leicester, who was active in the 1880s, but many components could be much older, cannibalised from an earlier instrument, as was common practice at the time.