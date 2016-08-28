Charities benefit from open day at fire station

The popularity of this year’s open day at the airport fire station has benefited four charities to the tune of £1,535 each.

Hundreds of people visited the station to enjoy a day of family fun, including rides in a fire appliance, bouncy castles, water games, stalls, refreshments and a raffle. Demonstrations and displays were also staged to provide an insight into the work of the airport rescue and fire fighting service.

Money raised by the firefighters was boosted by a donation from Lloyds Bank International to produce a total of £6,143.

The funds were split between the Firefighters Charity, which provides support to serving and retired firefighters and their families, and three Isle of Man-registered charities: Wish Upon A Dream.,Bridge the Gap, Manx MSA Trust (Multiple System Atrophy).

Firefighter Nick Dale said: ‘We would like to thank Lloyds Bank International for their support and all the staff, families, volunteers and businesses who helped to make this year’s Open Day such a big success. The event has become an established part of the local community calendar and provides welcome assistance to charities that work hard to improve the lives of people in the Isle of Man.’

The local businesses and individuals who supported the event and provided raffle prizes, included The Steam Packet, Manx Flight Training, Mal’s Butchers, Cherry Orchard, Trend Gift Shop, Whistle Stop Café, Station Garage, Karyn at No. 52 Salon, Natalie Davies Nails & Beauty, Sweets N Treats, John Henley of the New Dawn, Station Port Erin, Canada Life International, Green’s team rooms, Kevin Moore (golf vouchers).