Charities invited to take part in carnival

Charities are to be invited to take part in next year’s Douglas carnival.

Councillors resolved at a recent meeting to ask any interested charities for details of how they would like to be involved in next year’s event.

Any proposals can then be considered by the council’s Regeneration and Community Committee in February.

Councillors were told there were no major issues to be resolved that had arisen from debriefing sessions after the 2016 carnival. Over the past three years the Isle of Man Hospice has staged a charity colour run in which participants smother one another in cornflour-based powder paints. Last year, the council billed the charity for £830 - half the cost of cleaning up the paint residue afterwards. The council had funded the full clean-up cost the previous two years.

Next year’s Douglas carnival will take place at 3pm on Sunday, July 16, on Douglas promenades. A suggestion from Councillor Stephen Pitts that it be run on North Quay instead was rejected.