Charities join forces to fight kids’ cancer

Manx charities have joined a worldwide Glow Gold campaign to raise awareness of children’s cancer.

Fiona Barker of ‘Bridge the Gap’ has brought together local charities, such as Hospice Isle of Man (including the children’s Hospice, Rebecca House,) Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Manx Cancer Help, Oskar’s Dreams/Remember Jade, The Manx Association for the Welfare of Children in Hospital and The Anthony Nolan Trust.

The ‘Glow Gold’ campaign will raise awareness of childhood cancer, including education on the warning signs to look out for. Iconic landmarks across the world will be glowing gold during the month of September and in the Isle of Man, the Tower of Refuge, Ramsey Swing Bridge and Pulrose Power Station will be glowing too.

Fiona said: ‘While people often prefer to support on-island charities, the reality is that every child or teen diagnosed with cancer on the Isle of Man will receive treatment off island in UK hospitals and this treatment will be based on research carried out in the UK or further afield.

‘Funds raised on island throughout this campaign will go towards this much needed research.’

Children’s Cancer and Leukemia Group (CCLG) ‘Be Bold Go Gold’ ribbons and wristbands will be available to buy in any Isle of Man Bank branches during the campaign for a suggested donation of £1.

For more information, see the ‘Glow Gold September IOM’ Facebook page, email contact@bridgethegap.im or telephone 801349 or 472845.