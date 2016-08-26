Charity funds defibrillator

The critical period between cardiac arrest and treatment should now be much less for anyone who collapses near the TT grandstand thanks to a new public access defibrillator.

The machine, which can be used by anyone without specialist knowledge, can shock a patient to restore a heart beat, improving their chances of survival which diminish with delay.

Funding of £4,000 came from the Rob Vine fund charity to buy the defibrillator and a secure wall mounted storage box to keep it in. The apparatus can be accessed in an emergency using a code number obtained by dialling 999.

The plan now is to build up a map pinpointing all the defibrillators, so 999 operators can explain the location of the nearest one. To help do this, the public are being asked to provide information on the whereabouts of the machines by emailing defibs@gov.im. They can also get advice on how to make an existing machine publicly accessible. For example support can be given to an organisation with a privately owned machine if they would like to re-site it in a box outside their premises.