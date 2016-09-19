Charity helps young patients

Facilities for young people in hospital with on-going medical problems received a boost thanks to the Bridge the Gap charity.

Three trolleys with computer games consoles and televisions were handed over to Noble’s Hospital following a £5,000 donation from Inter-continental Management.

The trolleys are a welcome addition to the two the hospital already had and one will be available at Grianagh Court.

The charity aims to provide equipment for young people aged roughly 14 to 24 who find themselves undergoing long-term medical treatment.

The charity is also lending its support to the Glow Gold campaign which is a UK and world-wide initiative to publicise childhood cancer. The campaign has already been promoted by illuminating island landmarks such as the Tower of Refuge, Ramsey Swing Bridge and Pulrose power station in gold light.

Bridge the Gap will be joining another island charity, Tabitha’s Trust, in support of a cycling event taking place at Archallagan plantation on Sunday.

Several gold bicycles have been used to promote the campaign, including one at Archallagan, which attracted the attention or organisers of the Zurich youth mountain bike cross country series.

Their September 18 event will support the campaign.

Tabitha’s Trust will have a stall at the Eairy Kelly car park selling cakes and providing information, and participants are being invited to wear something gold in colour.