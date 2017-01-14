Charity is to hold a black-tie ball

A black tie ball is to be held to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

It will take place on Saturday, April 1, 7pm at the Claremont Hotel, Douglas.

Tickets are £50 each which includes Prosecco on arrival and a three-course carvery,

There will be a live banc, ReVamp and DJ Matt Fletcher until 1am.

Contact Sophie Hinks 222955 or Debra Heaney 203516 for tickets.