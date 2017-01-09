Charity shop raises £10k for ambulance

Peel Charity Shop has donated £10,000 to the Rob Vine Fund charity for motor sport.

Charity shop chairman Heather Horsburgh presented a cheque to Stuart Greaves from the Rob Vine Fund.

Also present were two shop trustees and several volunteers.

The Rob Vine Fund is working to replace an old ambulance and hope the new one will be ready for TT2017.

The shop collects and sells donated goods of all kinds.

Outside events are also held regularly to increase fundraising and sales when donations are made to chosen recipients.

Its aim is to raise funds for distribution to mainly Isle of Man charities and associations.

You can donate goods for re-selling by bringing them to the shop between 10am and 4pm on Monday to Saturday.

To make a cash donation contact the Peel Charity Shop secretary, on 843877 or by post, via The Peel Charity Shop, 1-2 Castle Court, Promenade, Peel, IM5 1AH.