Chief Minister in Brexit discussions

Chief Minister Howard Quayle has returned from Brussels following discussions on the implications for the island after the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Mr Quayle, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary Will Greenhow and director of external relations Della Fletcher, met with a number of representatives from the City of London, the UK Government, industry, the European Parliament, Brussels think tanks, and representatives from Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands.

The Chief Minister said: ‘The UK’s withdrawal from the EU will be one of the most significant political and economic events in the current era and I wanted to learn first-hand what the current thinking is on this important issue.

‘Building and maintaining networks of partners in the UK and Brussels is vital for the island to ensure that we understand international events and their potential impact on us. During the course of what is likely to be a lengthy and complex process of UK withdrawal from the EU, this engagement will be more important than ever before.

‘Whilst the UK position is still far from clear, it is absolutely vital that we continue to engage with the discussion, so we can in turn develop our own position.’

Government officers have been looking at elements of the withdrawal process such as long term implications and risks and opportunities.