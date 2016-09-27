Chief Minister nominations must be made today

Nominations for the role of Chief Minister , which can only be made by Tynwald members, must be submitted in writing to the Clerk of Tynwald by 5pm today (Tuesday).

That evening the nominations will be made known to Tynwald members then released to the media.

Nominees must then submit a written policy statement to the Clerk of Tynwald by 5pm on Thursday.

Once circulated to members, the statements will be posted on the Tynwald website, www.tynwald.org.im

The election itself will take place at a special sitting of Tynwald next Tuesday (October 4) at 10.30am.

Changes have been introduced since the last general election so that the vote for Chief Minister will be open rather than a secret ballot – and the result from the House of Keys will be declared before the Legislative Council votes.

If a majority of members present and voting do not agree on the Chief Minister, the President of Tynwald will adjourn the sitting to between 10 and 14 days later, and the process will start again with candidates being nominated to the Clerk of Tynwald for that future sitting.

This will continue until a member obtains the necessary majority.

Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney officially appoints the new Chief Minister following his or her succesful election.

MHKs will be sworn in at a special Keys sitting this morning and the Speaker will be elected this afternoon.