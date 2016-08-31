Chief Minister steps in after EasyJet’s summer of delays and cancellations

Chief Minister Allan Bell has met with officials from EasyJet to raise concerns about the impact of flight delays on residents and businesses.

There has been an unprecedented spate of delays and cancellations over the summer.

There was further disruption for passengers last Thursday when the evening flight from Gatwick was delayed overnight due to fog. Services from London City, Manchester and Liverpool were also affected.

Passenger watchdog TravelWatch is urging the government to take immediate action to improve punctuality and reliability.

Mr Bell joined a regular update meeting on EasyJet’s Isle of Man services and discussed the challenges that it and other airlines have been facing to keep regular flights on schedule.

Following his meeting, Mr Bell said: ‘EasyJet outlined a range of causes for the delays they have been experiencing across the whole of their network.

‘In relation to their London Gatwick to the Isle of Man route, they said this has been the worst summer for punctuality but the majority of problems were outside their control, such as the congestion of the London airspace, bird and lightning strikes, and industrial action in European air traffic control.’

The Chief Minister concluded: ‘It was a very frank but positive meeting. I was able to put across the issues that have recently affected island residents but also the business community who rely on good links with London not only for themselves but also for their clients and customers.

‘I recognise that there are some international matters affecting air travel currently and easyJet explained some of the actions they are taking to create capacity to overcome these issues.’

EasyJet say that of the 199 flights scheduled to depart or arrive at the Isle of Man between June 1 and August 5, six were cancelled and five were delayed overnight as a result of either air traffic control restrictions or adverse weather.

It has apologised and says it will do everything possible to minimise disruption.

TravelWatch said it has had constructive meetings with government Ministers and suggested a number of priorities. These include improving EasyJet reliability and punctuality on Gatwick evening service, increasing the capacity in future summers on that route with a daily service and normally two rotations, and regularly publishing punctuality records of all the airlines.

Airport director Ann Reynolds said flight delays had been caused by bad weather, technical problems, crew hours, lightning strikes, ground handling issues at Gatwick, runway slot delays, and London airspace congestion.

