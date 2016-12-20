Chief Minister to speak to UK Brexit committee

Chief Minister Howard Quayle is due today (Tuesday) to give evidence to a House of Lords select committee looking at the opportunities and risks of Brexit.

Mr Quayle says it will be an opportunity to explain the island’s position to an influential audience.

He will be giving evidence alongside Guernsey States President Gavin St Pier and Jersey Chief Minister Ian Gorst.

The Westminster committee is examining the opportunities and risks of leaving the EU, not only for the UK itself but also the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories.

Mr Quayle accepted that we might lower on the list of priorities when it came to the Brexit negotiation but the UK has a legal responsibility for the welfare of the island.

He said the outcome of the proceed is far from certain but added: ‘It is important to keep the island on the Brexit radar, so that our interests are known and recognised as discussions continue. We expect the UK government to keep us advised of developments and listen to our concerns.’