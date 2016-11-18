Children excited to meet Pudsey Bear at their nursery

The children at the Hopes and Dreams nursery in Douglas had a special visitor, as Pudsey Bear popped in to meet them at their nursery ahead of the Children in Need celebrations on Friday.

Pudsey came with his friends at Barclays Bank and has been visiting other nurseries around the island

Staff and children dressed up and will be taking parts in activities to raise money for the charity.

Nursery Manager Julie Knowles said: ‘We really enjoyed seeing Pudsey Bear.

‘We are also raising lots of money which Barclays have said they will match, which is fantastic.’

