Children, Pudsey Bear, Santa, elves, Darth Vader and Stormtroopers . . . it must be Christmas!

Christmas arrived in Ramsey on Saturday when the decorative lights were switched on by Ramsey Commissioners’ chairman Andy Cowie, ably assisted by Ramsey’s Royal British Legion Poppy Princess, nine-year-old Cara Penketh, Olivia Watling, 15, Cameron and George Cowie, 10 and seven respectively, BBC’s Children in Need appeal mascot Pudsey Bear…and Father Christmas.

The event, organised by Ramsey Chamber of Commerce in association with Ramsey Commissioners, took place in the Courthouse Gardens where Stormtroopers, Darth Vader, some of the film world’s most recognisable Christmas and ‘winter wonderland’ fantasy figures along with ‘Santa’s little helpers’ - elves Katie and Alex Kissack - mingled with the crowds.

The day also saw the start of the Ramsey Christmas Santa Trail with £500 of vouchers redeemable in local shops to be won every Saturday from November 19 to December 17.

Entry forms available from selected stores in Ramsey.