Children’s jog raises hundreds for charity

Katie Farrall, deputy manager of Housing Matters, children from Victoria House Nursery and Philippa Nolan from the nursery. Behind the children are Carolyn Nicholson (at the top) and Sally Bell (below her), both from Victoria House

A sponsored jog in the grounds of Victoria House Nursery, Victoria Road, Douglas, raised £1,400, which was split between Housing Matters and Save the Children.

Children from the age of two took part.

Housing Matters is a local charity that provide advice, guidance and support for those in housing crisis.

