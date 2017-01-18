Children’s jog raises hundreds for charity

A sponsored jog in the grounds of Victoria House Nursery, Victoria Road, Douglas, raised £1,400, which was split between Housing Matters and Save the Children.

Children from the age of two took part.

Housing Matters is a local charity that provide advice, guidance and support for those in housing crisis.

