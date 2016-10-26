Children’s social services under spotlight

Children’s services - will we ever get it right?

That’s the question that will be posed tonight at the latest public meeting hosted by the Positive Action Group.

Guest speaker is social worker, solicitor, university lecturer and child protection expert Allan Norman who acted for parents in the landmark Haringey judgement which was instrumental in changing social services practices across the UK.

Tynwald next month will debate the findings of a scrutiny committee inquiry into children and families social services. The committee took evidence from more than 20 parents.

The committee report found there had been welcome reduction in the number of initial contacts and referrals to the Children and Families Division. But it said there remains a significant risk of unnecessary referrals having an adverse effect on children and families - and there is a long way to go to rebuild the confidence of the public in the service.

This report comes in the wake of a UK National Audit Office report which found that over three quarters of English child protection services are below the required standard.

The PAG meeting, which starts at 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday) in the Manx Legion Club on Market Hill, Douglas, is free and everyone is welcome to attend.