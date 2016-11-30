Children take part in badminton festival

More than 320 primary school pupils took part in a badminton festival at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.

The event was the latest in the 2016/17 Sure Sports Primary School Programme, which is sponsored by the telecoms firm and run by Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR) – part of the Department of Education and Children.

Badminton is one of seven sports in the programme.

Joshua Green, part-time badminton development officer with MSR, said: ‘Eight- to 11-year-olds from 21 schools took part. They had a great time and as they get older it’s hoped they’ll continue to play, whether for fun or in a more formal setting of a club.

‘Encouraging physical activity among the young and increasing the number of children who regularly take part in sport are objectives of Manx Sport and Recreation’s Strategy for Sport 2014-2024.’

Ballacottier Primary School was the festival’s overall winner and scored the highest points among girls while Cronk-Y-Berry Primary’s boys came top on points.