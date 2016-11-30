Children take part in badminton festival

Attached is a photo showing the winning school, Ballacottier, with Roberta Cannell, chairman of junior badminton for the Isle of Man Badminton Association, Joshua Green, Badminton Development Officer with MSR, and Ian Collister, development committee member with the association.

More than 320 primary school pupils took part in a badminton festival at the National Sports Centre in Douglas.

The event was the latest in the 2016/17 Sure Sports Primary School Programme, which is sponsored by the telecoms firm and run by Manx Sport and Recreation (MSR) – part of the Department of Education and Children.

Badminton is one of seven sports in the programme.

Joshua Green, part-time badminton development officer with MSR, said: ‘Eight- to 11-year-olds from 21 schools took part. They had a great time and as they get older it’s hoped they’ll continue to play, whether for fun or in a more formal setting of a club.

‘Encouraging physical activity among the young and increasing the number of children who regularly take part in sport are objectives of Manx Sport and Recreation’s Strategy for Sport 2014-2024.’

Ballacottier Primary School was the festival’s overall winner and scored the highest points among girls while Cronk-Y-Berry Primary’s boys came top on points.

