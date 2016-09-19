‘Chill room’ opened at Pulrose Youth Club

The children of Pulrose have a new ‘chill room’ at their youth club.

Office space, disused toilets and a cleaner’s cupboard were knocked into a space for members to relax, with walls removed, doors and heating pipes moved and windows added.

They also have a 50-inch flat screen TV donated by Specsavers.

More than 80 young people use the facility every week. The work has been funded by the Department of Education and Children.

Brian Mitchell, the youth worker in charge, said new members were welcome.

‘We offer a safe and vibrant environment for children to meet friends and chat with youth workers,’ he said.

‘We provide a host of activities for the young people.

‘We also invite visitors from local organisations and take the children off-site to glens, beaches, parks and places of interest, with the emphasis on exploring nature and being active.’