Chloe wins giant Pudsey Bear

A lucky four-year-old has won a giant Pudsey Bear after entering a raffle.

Chloe McCarthy entered the Lloyds Bank donation only raffle held at the Royal Manx Agriculture Show at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick.

The raffle together with the sale of prints from Isle of Man Newspapers’ Photographer of the Year competition raised £510.

The money raised will go towards Children in Need, charity of the year for Lloyds Bank.

Children in Need provide grants to projects in the UK which focus on children and young people who are disadvantaged.

It helps small and large organisations which empower children and improve their life choices.

This year’s Royal Manx Agriculture show, which was held last month, featured animal and livestock competitions, a variety of displays and entertainment and the opportunity to sample locally produced food and drink.

The Cain family, from Crosby, took home the top prize of Supreme Champion with their limousin cow and calf

To find out more information about Children in Need and its work visit www.bbc.co.uk/corporate2/childreninneed