Christmas Choir at the Sea Terminal

The Friday Lunchtime Choir will be singing carols at the Sea Terminal today (Monday) from 1pm to 2pm, also featuring some members of the Manx Youth orchestra. All are welcome to attend.

There’s no charge, although donations would be welcomed for the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.

The choir is run by the Department of Education and Children music service and meets weekly during term-time, on Fridays at 1.15pm for half an hour at the Salvation Army Citadel.

All are welcome to attend.