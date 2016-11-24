Christmas lights and late night shopping

Douglas mayor John Skinner will switch on Douglas’s Christmas lights today (Thursday) at 7pm.

Events will unfold from 6.15pm on Lower Ridgeway Street, which will be closed to traffic until 2am. Road closures will also be in place on Prospect Hill between Athol Street and Ridgeway Street.

Entertainment preceding the switch-on, includes carols with Douglas Town Band, a Miley Cyrus number sung by Grace Lee, 11, and a snippet from this year’s Gaiety pantomime, The Wizard of Oz.

The event also marks the start of late night shopping in Douglas, with free parking after 5pm on Thursdays and weekends at Shaw’s Brow and the Bottleneck; free after 3pm, weekdays in Chester Street; £2 all day on Saturdays.