Christmas lights event to cater for more spectators

The much anticipated Christmas lights switching on ceremony will again take place a short distance away from its traditional spot in front of the town hall this year.

The occasion, which coincides with the start of late night shopping in the run up to Christmas, has become a victim of its own success forcing councillors to find a way of staging it where there is more spectator space.

This year the event will take place on November 24 and will be at the junction of Ridgeway Street and Lord Street. The location was first used last year instead of outside the town hall. This year there will be a specially constructed stage offering cover for performers in bad weather. There will also be a better sound system following some complaints last year about sound quality. Snow machines will be in place and enquiries are to be made about live streaming of the event on big screens for those at the back of the crowd. Councillors are also to investigate if the event can be streamed on the television sets on display in the window of Colebourn’s electrical shop.