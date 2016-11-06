Chronicles of a Georgian adventurer: Douglas ‘so ill-built, shabby and dirty’

The chronicles of an early Georgian and Regency era governess who wrote a 10,000 word travelogue following her visit to the Isle of Man is featured in a new book.

Miss Nelly Weeton (1776-1849) was a prolific letter writer and a formidable woman with a penchant for travel and adventure.

From May to July 1812 she extensively toured the Isle of Man and ascended Snaefell alone. Her adventures forms a chapter in a new book entitled: Miss Weeton, Governess and Traveller.

Her letters candidly reveal the ‘warts and all’ personalities of many of those she met and corresponded with later.

She had sailed to the island from Liverpool on board The Brilliant on the morning of Saturday, May 23, 1812, but did not arrive in Douglas until the following day, by which time she was extremely seasick and ‘scarcely able to crawl out of the cabin’.

Her first impressions of Douglas were not great.

She wrote: ‘I never saw a town so ill-built, nor altogether so shabby and dirty.

‘The best houses, with very few exceptions, are in an almost total want of whitewash, paper, and paint; and so mingled with little, dirty huts, as to present the most opposite ideas from those of cleanliness, comfort, or symmetry.’

She recounted her walk up Snaefell in cold and misty conditions. At the summit was wind was a ‘complete tempest, roaring most loudly’. Terrified she would be enveloped in fog, she ran down again with the ‘utmost speed’.

Miss Weeton wrote: ‘Nearly at the bottom, I saw the skeleton of a sheep. And I too, may die here, thought I, if I cannot get away before the cloud settles; for it is cold enough to starve me totally, and I am so far from any human habitation, that I shall soon be lost.’

Earlier, on a walk up Greeba, she recalled meeting a young girl wearing no shoes or stockings, and noted: ‘The poor women in the island seldom wear shoes or stockings, whilst the men seldom go without them; why there should be such apparent injustice or partiality, I know not; I see it every day.’

She recalled how many in the rural hamlets spoke to her in Manx. ‘The natives adhere with great tenacity to their original language, and will speak nothing else if they can help it, frequently refusing to answer strangers in any other. I have met with some instances of this, and felt somewhat chagrined at their rudeness and stupidity, when I have wished for a little information,’ she noted.

Miss Weeton wrote identical copies of each of her letters for some 30 years. Her ‘copy’ letters were discovered by Edward Hall in memorandum books found in a Wigan second-hand bookshop in the 1920s. Other writings discovered include voluminous journal entries and autobiographical fragments.

This important peep into our past some 200 years ago, was later published in a two-volume book in the 1930s, by Oxford University Press, entitled Miss Weeton’s Journal of a Governess, edited by Edward Hall.

Unfortunately, Hall had given up all hope of discovering where and how she died, with the words: ‘As obscurely as she lived, so obscurely she died.’

It would be another 60 years before the end of Miss Weeton’s life was finally discovered by a Liverpool resident in the 1990s, inadvertently stumbling across Miss Weeton’s burial record and will in the registers for the city’s Necropolis Cemetery.

From that discovery it was learned that her final years had been spent living with her daughter and son-in-law in Bedford Street, Toxteth.

Miss Weeton, Governess and Traveller, edited by Alan Roby, is published in hardback by Wigan Archives and is priced at £20.