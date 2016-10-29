Claire and Danny marry

editorial image
0
Have your say

Claire Amelia Quirk married Danny William Kermeen from Ramsey at St Mary De Ballaugh Church.

Their reception was held at the Empress Hotel in Douglas.

Claire works as a customer services advisor at Lloyds Bank and Danny is skipper of ‘Ramsey Jak ‘Manx fishing vessel.

We print wedding photos for free.

Email newsdesk@newsiom.co.im and attach a photograph.

Include details such as the name of the bride and groom (or partners in a gay or lesbian wedding), where they live and where the reception was held.

Please always include a telephone number.

Back to the top of the page