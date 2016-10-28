Clergyman’s conduct damaged reputation of Church

The conduct of an island clergyman has damaged the reputation of the island’s Anglican church, a Bishop’s Disciplinary Tribunal has found.

Rev Dr Canon Jules Gomes’s conduct was ‘unbecoming or inappropriate’ to the office and work of the clergy, the tribunal concluded.

Bishop Robert Paterson

A complaint of misconduct had been made against Rev Gomes, former vicar of Arbory and Castletown and Canon Theologian of St German’s Cathedral, by Archdeacon Andrew Brown.

Following a three day hearing last week, which Rev Gomes refused to attend as he said he didn’t recognise its authority, the tribunal adjudged the Archdeacon’s complaint as well-founded and the case against him proved.

Outlining the principal findings, tribunal chairman Geoffrey Tattersall QC said Rev Gomes had an ‘over-inflated view of his own self-importance’, and dealt with people with ‘little or no compassion or pastoral concern’.

He said the clergyman lost his temper and displayed anger, even to those who continued to support him.

His behaviour he had caused ‘serious harm’ to people and has caused them to leave their offices or his church, and he did not seem to understand the need to express remorse or amend his ways, the tribunal found.

Finally, he made untrue statements against Bishop Robert Paterson, the Archdeacon and Rev Erica Scott. ‘We have no doubt that such behaviour on the part of the respondent has damaged the reputation of the Church,’ the judgment concluded.

Dr Gomes resigned as vicar of Arbory and Castletown and Canon Theologian last winter, citing ‘bullying and harassment’ and subsequent ill health.

The troubled relationship between him and the church hierarchy in the island first became public last July when he brought a petition to Tynwald calling for the governor to request a select committee to examine employment rights of clergy relating to bullying and harassment.

In his complaint, the Archdeacon accused Dr Gomes of showing ‘an unacceptable lack of self-control in failing to control his anger, especially as regards his rage towards his church cleaner’.

In interviews with the news media Dr Gomes had made ‘untrue claims and several malicious and untrue allegations’ against the Bishop and the Archdeacon, it was claimed. The Archdeacon said the respondent had accused both the Bishop and himself of bullying and harassing him and that they were racially motivated against him.

He said the clergyman had misrepresented the facts in his CV for his current and previous posts, by listing informal and unlicensed ministries as if they were formal parochial appointments.

And he alleged Dr Gomes had made unfounded allegations against another priest by accusing her of using ‘racist epithets’ in reference to himself.`