Climbing Kilimanjaro raises thousands for charity

A group of mountain climbers from the Isle of Man have raised £52,000 for the island’s Children’s Centre charity.

They set off in October and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

The team, many pictured above, spent seven days on the Tanzanian mountain in their push for the 5,895m peak.

The Children’s Centre provides help and support to children, young people and families in need.

Fiona Dawson, the chief executive of The Children’s Centre, said: ‘This was an awe inspiring achievement, by a fantastic group of people who showed both physical and mental strength in achieving their goal of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and also raising a truly amazing amount for our charitable services.’

Now the charity is looking for volunteers to trek to Machu Picchu in Peru. Email fundraising@thechildrenscentre.org.im or telephone 676076 for more information.