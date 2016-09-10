Climbing to top of Africa for Help for Heroes

Castletown resident Lee Notman will be heading off again on his travels when he leaves the island on October 1 to tackle Kilimanjaro.

Lee, who is 34 and works for Qualtrough’s in Castletown, undertook a similar charity trek in the Atlas mountains two years ago and will again be raising money for the military charity Help for Heroes.

He had planned to join the military himself but his ambition was thwarted after an eye injury damaged his sight, but he was drawn again to the charity by a huge coincidence.

He said: ‘I was at home watching a special X-Factor programme in support of the Help for Heroes charity. The show’s presenter began to tell the story of a wounded soldier that had been supported by the charity. When the camera panned across to him sitting in the audience, I recognised him as a childhood friend called Mark Ormrod.

‘We both come from Plymouth originally and he had gone on to become a Royal Marine Commando but one Christmas eve, on a patrol, he stood on an explosive and lost both legs and an arm as a result.

‘He went on to write a book about the experience called Man Down. He has three children and is a successful motivational speaker. And it was this discovery that inspired me to support the charity in any way I could.’

In the run up to the trek he has been doing as much walking as he can but in the island, it’s hard to prepare for the altitude involved.

‘We will take seven days to reach the peak which is 19,341 feet above sea level,’ he said.

‘I meet up with other fundraisers at London Heathrow airport then we fly first to Ethiopia then take a second flight to Tanzania. The trek itself starts the following day taking the Machame Route from the Machame Gate.

‘I’ve been doing a lot of walking, including the 26-mile Millennium Way and I’ve walked from Castletown to Peel a few times. It’s a case of going up and down hills as much as possible but really it’s impossible to predict the effect of the altitude. Fortunately my wife, Tina, is supportive.’

During his last trek, he climbed to the summit of the three highest peaks of the High Atlas mountains in North Africa and raised £3,000 for the charity. This time his target is £5,000 and so far he has raised £2,500.

More information about Lee’s challenge can be found by logging on to www.justgiving.com/leenotman and a link is also provided for people to make a donation to the charity. He wanted to thank the Steam Packet Company which is providing his crossing to the UK free of charge.