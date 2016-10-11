Closure of bay to continue to protect fish

A trial closure of a bay to all but a limited number of lobster and crab fishermen is boosting efforts towards sustainability and will continue.

For four years only members of the Baie ny Carrickey Crustacean Fishery Management Association and local hobby fishermen have been permitted to ‘pot fish’ in the southern bay, off Port St Mary.

They have compiled detailed data on catches, aiding efforts by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) to safeguard fish stocks.

The trial, which started in 2012, was due to end in November 2016.

Regulations extending the trial will be laid before Tynwald when it sits next week.

Lobster and crab are worth £863,000 a year to the island’s economy and their sustainability is important.