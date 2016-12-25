Co-op food tampering scare

The Co-op has issued an urgent nationwide recall notice over seasonal food products after a food tampering scare.

It comes after two hollow milk chocolate Santa figures sold in Co-op stores in the South of England were found to contain small batteries.

The Co-op has seven branches on the island.

Around 165,000 of the figures have been recalled nationwide.

It’s thought to be the result of product tampering.

The batteries can pose a potentially lethal risk to children if swallowed.

Anyone who has bought a chocolate Santa from any of the island’s Co-op branches should return the produce to receive a full refund.

Call the Co-op customer relations team on Freephone 0800 0686 727.