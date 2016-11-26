Co-op turns pink for breast cancer research

Keeley Smethurst from Ramsey Co-op presents �727 to Kim Makin of Breast Cancer Now. The store held a pink Friday/Saturday in October and raised funds for vital research.

Keeley Smethurst from Ramsey Co-op presents �727 to Kim Makin of Breast Cancer Now. The store held a pink Friday/Saturday in October and raised funds for vital research.

0
Have your say

Keeley Smethurst from Ramsey Co-op (right) presents a cheque for £727 to Breast Cancer Now representative Kim Makin.

The money was raised by holding a pink Friday/Saturday in October as part of breast cancer awareness month.

Back to the top of the page