Co-op undergoes £780,000 transformation

The Co-op in Christian Street, Ramsey, has received a £780,000 make over.

The shop says it now has a particular focus on fresh, healthy foods and essentials, and offers an improved in-store bakery and hot food range. It is also one of the first stores in the island to feature the new blue clover-leaf Co-op branding.

In addition, the shop says a member of the team will work to increase the shop’s involvement in the community.

A donation of £200 has been made to the council to help fund community planting activities.

John Slevin, manager of Christian Street’s Co-op, said: ‘We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Ramsey and delighted that we have a fantastic new food store with which to serve the community – it is an exciting time for the whole team.’