Coastguards called to Peel Hill incidents

Officers from Peel Coastguard were called out twice on Sunday.

The first incident took place at 11.30am when a call was received to help a woman who had slipped on the path to Corrin’s Folly and had suffered a suspected broken ankle.

The team met an attending ambulance and took paramedics as close to the scene as possible.

Once the casualty had been made comfortable, the team carried the casualty in a basket stretcher to the coastguard vehicle which then drove to the waiting ambulance.

The second call-out took place shortly before 6pm following a report a dog had gone over the cliff at the back of Peel Hill, near the shell dump.

On arrival the team set up a hold fast and and a cliff technician descended to the sea edge.

Unfortunately, on arrival at the base of the cliff, the dog was found dead. The dog’s body was recovered and taken to its home in Peel.

A statement on the Peel Coastguard Facebook page read: ‘We would like to remind dog owners to please keep their dogs on a lead if they are walking them near any cliffs around the island.

‘If your dog does stray over a cliff do not attempt a rescue yourself.

‘Call 999 and ask for the coastguard.’