Coffee morning for Leonard Cheshire

Leonard Cheshire Disabillity will be hosting a Christmas tea and coffee morning at its centre in Onchan tomorrow (Wednesday).

The event will take place from 10.30am to midday at Willow House on Main Road, above and behind the village library.

For more information contact helaina.crawford@leonardcheshire.org or call 372439.

