Coffee morning raises £950

The Onchan branch of the Royal British Legion staged a coffee morning in the village and raised £950 with donations still coming in.

All the money raised will go towards this year’s Poppy Appeal. The coffee morning was held in the Onchan Pensioners’ Social Club.

Members of the Branch usually raise between £10000 to £12000 each year during the Poppy Appeal period.

