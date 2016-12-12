Coffee shop window smashed in town centre

A large pane of glass was smashed at Java Express on the corner of Athol Street and Prospect Hill, Douglas, on Saturday night - and police suspect the culprit was injured as a result.

Officers want the person responsible to come forward and account for the damage.

If you have any information, contact police headquarters on 631212.

