Collective responsibility rules relaxed for Council of Ministers

New Chief Minister Howard Quayle has agreed to a change in the rules for collective responsibility (CR) in the Council of Ministers.

The change reflects the views of both Lib Van leader Kate Beecroft and Alf Cannan, who are now members of CoMin.

Kate Beecroft, Minister for Health and Social Care, agreed to take on the role on the basis that the rules would be relaxed.

She has argued for collective responsibility to apply only to matters in the Government Programme, while Mr Cannan, who is the new Treasury Minister, has said it should also apply to the budget and matters of national importance.

The Chief Minister agreed to update the rules to take account of ‘emerging views amongst the Tynwald membership.’

Collective responsibility is based on the view that Ministers should function as a coherent group and as such are held to be collectively responsible for their actions to parliament and the public.

A consequence of CR is the expectation that all Ministers will support decisions of the executive in public, even though they may have argued against a decision behind closed doors.

In the Isle of Man, Ministers up to now have been required to support all decisions of the Council of Ministers except where an exception applies.

A limited range of exceptions allows Ministers to opt out of collective responsibility where.

For example, they can claim a matter of conscience, a strong position on an issue declared before they became a Minister, or a constituency matter.

Under the revisions to the rules agreed by the new Chief Minister, and subject to formal approval by the whole Council, those exceptions will still exist.

However, CR will only apply to matters that are included in the Government Programme or the annual Budget, and to matters deemed to be of ‘national importance’, the latter to be decided by a majority vote within the Council of Ministers.