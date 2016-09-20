Combined housing list offers increased options

A joint housing list combining waiting lists for all southern authorities – except Port St Mary – is live.

This gives applicants a choice of housing from more than 1,000 properties in the south.

Applicants can submit their applications to commissioners’ offices in Arbory, Castletown, Malew, Port Erin, Rushen and Santon, or the Department of Infrastructure’s housing division, that will process the application according to the applicant’s choice of area.

Clerk to Port Erin Commissioners and officer leading the group, Jason Roberts, said: ‘Early feedback from existing and prospective applicants has been very positive.

‘Following an earlier press release we’ve seen an upturn in the number of new applicants wishing to be housed in areas where they previously were unable to be considered for, as well as a number of applicants wishing to transfer from other housing waiting lists in order to take advantage of the wider choice which will now be available for them’.

The application form can be downloaded from Castletown, Port Erin or the Department of Infrastructure Housing Division websites.

The scheme will pilot initially for three months.

Applicants who wish to live in Port St Mary should apply directly to the Port St Mary Commissioners Offices and cannot be included on the Combined Housing Waiting List.