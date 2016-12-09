Come Dine with Me star told: ‘You can’t come fly with us’ in overbooking shock

A one-time island star of reality TV says she found it ‘absolutely shocking and unacceptable’ that she was refused boarding onto a flight at Ronaldsway due to overbooking.

Madeline Simpson, who found fame as a contestant on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me back in 2011, had booked her £285 return flight to London City at the end of October.

But when she arrived in plenty of time at Ronaldsway on Wednesday to check in for her 6.55am flight she was told that there were no seats available.

She said from her home in Bride: ‘I’ve still not got my head around this. It’s absolutely shocking.

‘I told them that I had paid for a ticket and how could I possibly not have a seat? They said they always overbook because of no-shows. Everybody else had checked in on line so there were no seats available. How can they sell something that doesn’t exist?’

Madeline was put on stand-by but there were no ‘no-shows’ and she was not able to board. It meant she missed an urgent appointment in the UK that was arranged six months ago.

She said she was entitled to 220 Euros compensation but won’t be able to rebook her flight until she gets a new date for her appointment which won’t be until February.

A BA spokesman said: ‘Many airlines operate overbooking policies because experience shows that a small number of passengers, having made their bookings, do not turn up for the flight. If all such seats were left empty, it would stop other customers from travelling on the day they wanted.

‘By careful monitoring of booking and load patterns for each flight, we do our best to maximise the number of customers able to travel on each service. On the rare occasions when the number of booked customers turning up exceeds the number of seats available, we usually resolve the issue by offering a financial sum to customers willing to accept a confirmed booking on an alternative flight.’