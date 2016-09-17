Comedian Al Murray brings ‘Let’s Go Backwards Together’ show to Villa Marina

Award-winning comedian Al Murray will visit the Villa Marina next week as part of his new tour.

The English comic and TV personality, who is known as ‘The Pub Landlord’, will bring his unique sense of humour to the Royal Hall on Wednesday.

In the ‘Let’s Go Backwards Together’ show he will embark on a common sense campaign to ‘re-Great Britain’ covering topics such as Europe, NHS, the Middle East and fortnightly bin collections.

The tour will also visit various cities across the UK including Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

The show will begin at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets cost £28 and can be booked online at www.villagaiety.com or by calling the box office on 600555. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.