CoMin roles for defeated candidates?

One defeated candidate for the chief minister’s post, Alfred Cannan, says he is in serious discussions with Howard Quayle about taking on a cabinet role in the new government.

Mr Cannan held talks with the new Chief Minister yesterday (Wednesday).

Alfred Cannan MHK

He told iomtoday afterwards: ‘I’m in serious discussions with the Chief Minister about progressing a plan for the island and about taking on a serious role within government to ensure we get a successful outcome.’

Mr Quayle told a press conference following his election as Chief Minister that he would be unveiling the line-up of his cabinet within a week.

LibVan leader Kate Beecroft said she, too, had been offered a cabinet post by Mr Quayle – but before his election.

But she said whether she accepted or not would depend on whether the new Chief Minister will relax the rules on collective responsibility.

She said: ‘I’m sure he will be in touch. It will depend on the terms and the position. I will not sign up to collective responsibility in its current form.

‘It ties everybody to everything. CoMin is a political party formed after the election.

‘I think we should have a programme of government for the next five years and, yes, that could be covered by collective responsibility because we’ve all agreed to it, but outside of it I don’t think it should apply.’

Mr Cannan expressed concerns at a comment made by Mr Quayle at Tuesday’s press conference that a government plan will be developed within the first year of the new administration.

He said: ‘A year is just too long. We are in too serious a situation to faff around. We need a much more efficient approach.

‘I had wanted a programme of government to be developed at the earliest opportunity - by January next year – and that it should be reviewed and debated every October.’

He said there were two uniting factors between the candidates - that MLCs should not be involved in ministerial roles and there should be some relaxation in collective responsibilty to allow much more free debate. ‘There needs to be clarity as to how collective responsibility will work,’ said Mr Cannan.