Coming soon - Isle of Man: the movie!

A deal to produce a $30m action movie based on the TT has been announced at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, less than inspiringly titled ‘Isle of Man’, is set to start production in March.

Writer and director is Ben Younger who found fame with Boiler Room (2000) and Prime (2005) and whose boxing biopic Bleed for This premiered at the Telluride film festival this month. He has been working on the project for more than five years.

The plot for Isle of Man revolves around an American motorcycle racer who comes out of retirement to compete in the TT.

Bold Films is funding the $30m project for De Luca Productions.

‘I’m thrilled to be partnering with Bold Films on what is an absolute passion project,’ said Younger in a statement.

‘The TT is the last, great, dangerous race on Earth and I am excited by the idea of bringing this new world to a general audience. Over 200 racers have lost their lives on this island. I want to do their stories justice.’

Manx Treasury Minister Eddie Teare said that the project was not using any Isle of Man Film funding. ’

Co-producer Gary Michael Walters said: ‘Isle of Man is a muscular action film wrapped around a great character.’