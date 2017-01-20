Commemoration for victims of Holocausts

The island’s 2017 Holocaust Memorial Commemoration will take place on Sunday at St Mary of the Isle Church, Hill Street, Douglas.

Organiser Carol Jempson said: ‘The programme will feature prayers, songs, candle-lighting and other presentations, in memory of the men, women and children who died in the various Holocausts and paying tribute to those who survived.

‘I have seen it argued that, with so few survivors left alive now, the Nazi Holocaust should be allowed to fade into history. I could not disagree more. It and the subsequent acts of genocide and mass murder should continue to be remembered in an attempt to educate and inform future generations of young people how low humans can stoop if they allow irrational hatred to permeate society.

‘Now, more than ever we need to try to ensure that man’s inhumanity to man is not perpetuated, and attempt to instil reason and basic humanity into the minds of the young. Our youth need to be educated into celebrating the differences of culture and lifestyle of others in the hope that they will not be influenced by hate speech nor complicit in the condemnation of other people for whatever reason.

‘The Isle of Man Government has a proud tradition of tolerance and fairness along with a sense of duty to its citizens and the citizens of the world. Part of that duty is to bring people together and commemorate injustices as a mark of respect to the victims and as an education platform for the young.’

Everyone is welcome to attend - those of all faiths and no faith.

Those attending should be in their seats by 2.45 pm.