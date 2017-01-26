Commissioners welcome plan to extend Ramsey hotel

Plans to extend Ramsey Park Hotel near Mooragh Park have been given a warm welcome by the commissioners.

As last week’s Manx Independent revealed, Ramsey Park Hotel Ltd has submitted detailed plans for an extension comprising a 150-seat function suite and pre-function area, plus 30 additional bedrooms, bringing the total number to 60.

The existing car park would be configured to accommodate eight additional spaces, making 65 spaces in total. A new vehicle access is proposed off Mooragh Promenade.

The design of the extension matches that of the present hotel.

In 2015, the owner submitted an application for the demolition of an existing bungalow and erection of a four storey block comprising eight residential apartments with associated car parking and landscaping.

This development is currently taking place.

Board chairman Andrew Cowie said: ‘While I still bemoan the loss of the Grand Island, this is a significant investment which shows faith in the future of the town.’

Meanwhile, Shearwater Ltd has been granted planning approval to build 11 detached dwellings with associated landscaping and access on the site of the former Grand Island Hotel, Bride Road, Ramsey.