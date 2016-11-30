Committee is to hear Carol’s view

Tynwald’s select committee on free train and travel will next hear evidence tomorrow (Thursday).

It was due to hear oral evidence from the petitioner, Carol Quine, last week. But that had to be postponed because of ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The evidence will be taken in public at 2.30pm in the Legislative Council Chamber, Legislative Buildings, Buck’s Road, Douglas.

Members of the public are welcome to attend or to listen via the audio webcast service on the Tynwald website.

The committee was established by Tynwald last money with a remit to consider and report to Tynwald on the Petition for Redress of Carol Quine, Lynn Sirdefield and Richard Halsall presented on Tynwald Day in St John’s in relation to free train and tram travel for residents over retirement age.

The members elected to the committee by Tynwald are Bill Shimmins MHK, Rob Callister MHK and Julie Edge MHK.

The committee elected Mr Shimmins as its chair.