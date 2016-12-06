Committee looking at how general election was run

A Tynwald select committee established in October to look into the organisation and operation of September’s general election will hear oral evidence on Friday at 10.30am.

The evidence will be heard in public in the Legislative Council Chamber, Legislative Buildings, Buck’s Road, Douglas.

Captain of Onchan parish Peter Kelly will be the first to give evidence at 10.30am, followed by Steve Crowther (11.10am), Tim Baker MHK (12.30pm) and Andrew Barton (1.10pm).

The committee comprises David Cretney MLC, who will act as chairman, David Ashford MHK, Clare Bettison MHK, Daphne Caine MHK and Martyn Perkins MHK.