Committee to hear evidence on free train and tram travel for OAPs

Tynwald Day petitioner Carol Quine will be given the opportunity to give oral evidence to a Tynwald select committee hearing this week.

The committee was established on October 18 to consider and report on the petition for redress presented by Mrs Quine, Lynn Sirdefield and Richard Halsall in St John’s in relation to free train and tram travel for residents over retirement age.

The members elected to the committee by Tynwald are chairman Bill Shimmins MHK, Rob Callister MHK and Julie Edge MHK.

The evidence will be taken in public on Thursday at 2.30pm in the Legislative Council Chamber, Legislative Buildings, Buck’s Road Douglas. The public can attend or listen through the Tynwald website.