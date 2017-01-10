Committee to question operation of election

The select committee on the organisation and operation of the general election intends to hear oral evidence in public at 10.30am on Thursday.
Evidence will be given by the following persons at the times shown:
10.30am Andres Cowie, chairman and Peter Whiteway, clerk, Ramsey Commissioners
11.10am Paul Cowin, assistant town clerk, Douglas Council
11.50am Speaker of the House of KeysJuan Watterson
1:40pm Alfred Cannan MHK
2:20pm Louise Whitelegg, an unsuccessful candidate in Ayre and Michael
3pm: Juan Moore, Isle of Man Law Society
4pm: Will Greenhow, chief seecretary, Della Fletcher, director of external relations and Kirsty Hemsley, senior external relations officer.
