Committee to question operation of election

Politics

The select committee on the organisation and operation of the general election intends to hear oral evidence in public at 10.30am on Thursday.

Evidence will be given by the following persons at the times shown:

10.30am Andres Cowie, chairman and Peter Whiteway, clerk, Ramsey Commissioners

11.10am Paul Cowin, assistant town clerk, Douglas Council

11.50am Speaker of the House of KeysJuan Watterson

1:40pm Alfred Cannan MHK

2:20pm Louise Whitelegg, an unsuccessful candidate in Ayre and Michael

3pm: Juan Moore, Isle of Man Law Society

4pm: Will Greenhow, chief seecretary, Della Fletcher, director of external relations and Kirsty Hemsley, senior external relations officer.

