Community Farm to stage autumn open day

An autumn open day will be held at the Community Farm near Kewaigue on Sunday.

The event will take place between 10.30am and 3.30pm at the 15-acre rural education and therapy centre run by the Children’s Centre charity.

Visitors will be able meet pigs, sheep, donkeys, rabbits and hens as well as learning about the centres work with schools and other charities and taking a look around the hobbit house, teepee and roundhouse.

Visitors are should park at Kewaigue School, where minibuses will provide a shuttle service.

A range of refreshments will be available.

Please note that dogs should be left at home.

For more information, call 631930 or email famr@thechildrenscentre.org.im